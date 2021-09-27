Castlecomer Discovery Park uses creative communication to tackle climate challenges

The Castlecomer Discovery Park welcomed the Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr Fidelis Doherty last week to showcase some of their greening projects which are being completed in collaboration with the Council’s Waste Prevention Programme.

The latest project was the design of two environmentally themed banners located at the start of the pedestrian walkway leading into the park that highlights how visitors can limit their impact on the environment.

“We were always keen to improve the environmental performance of the park and teaming up with the Council’s Environmental Awareness Officer at the start of the summer has really assisted our focus” said Kathy Purcell, the Parks Manager.

“A green charter was adopted at the start of the summer by our Board of Management and has led to a number of successful greening measures including tweaking some of our back-house operations to improve our recycling systems and prevent waste generation. The environmental banners are beautifully illustrated by local artist Dominika Stoppa and serves as a reminder to what visitors can do to minimise their impact on the park and suggests a climate change call for action."

Cathaoirleach Cllr. Fidelis Doherty loved the illustrative concept of the new banners.

“They are visually beautifully and their simple messaging will be easily absorbed by those who pass it. The Park is a tourism hot spot in the County but I know that it is heavily used by locals for recreational walks and it is a fabulous amenity in Kilkenny. The practical measures taken in the park to improve its environmental performance is admirable, but it’s equally important to promote what visitors can do to lessen their impact on the environment”.

The Councils Environmental Awareness Officer, Bernadette Moloney accompanied Cllr. Doherty on her visit to Castlecomer.

“I am delighted to be involved with the Park. It fits perfect with so many aspects of my role as it encompasses objectives both set out in the Regional Waste Management Plan and also the recently adopted Litter Management Plan. The enthusiasm showed by management and staff has been incredible and it is a credit to the park for driving change,” said Bernadette.

Meanwhile manager, Kathy Purcell said the team at the Discovery Park are delighted to be implementing positive climate actions.

“Given the Parks association with coal extraction in the past and while we celebrate the parks industrial heritage, Climate change is a conversation we need to have and our recreational centre can have a pivotal part to play in raising awareness of the topic. The recent release of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report on Climate Change provided stark reading and the Discovery Park is eager to assist in climate change awareness and act as a carbon sink with our beautiful woodlands,” she concluded.