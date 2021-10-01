Rumours abound of major music star's concert for Kilkenny next year

Rita Leonard, Leo Martin, Breda Burke, Bernadettte Burke and Maria and Louisa Burke at the Rod Stewart concert at Nowlan Park. Photo: Pat Moore.
Speculation is rife around Kilkenny that hurling HQ Nowlan Park could be set to host another major music concert next year.
It comes as five Garth Brooks concerts look to be going ahead in Croke Park next year. Indeed, Brooks' name is one of those being linked with a Kilkenny date.
Another name being whispered is none other than Bruce Springsteen - beloved by Kilkenny - who entertained crowds here with his Wrecking Ball tour on two nights back in 2013. There's no doubt the Cats would be delighted to welcome him back with open arms.
Only two years ago, in July 2019, superstars Bob Dylan and Neil Young packed the local venue for an unforgettable evening. In 2016, it was Rod Stewart's turn.
Those in the know are saying nothing for the time being.
