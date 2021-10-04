Hunt is on in Kilkenny for escaped Macaw parrot, Zazoo, who flew the coop

Zazoo
A macawhunt is under way in Kilkenny for a parrot who escaped his enclosure earlier today.
Zazoo is a baby blue and gold macaw seen near the St Kieran's cemetery in Kilkenny, and then recently spotted on the roof in the Newpark Shopping Centre. His owner is looking for anyone who might have seen him to get in touch.
UPDATE: He has been found. Thanks to all who looked.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.