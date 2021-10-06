Get snapping on Kilkenny Day with great prizes going for best Kieran Street selfie

Kieran Street traders getting ready for Kilkenny Day PICTURE: VICKY COMERFORD
While you’re out and about in your black and amber enjoying all the entertainment on offer this Kilkenny Day, why not take a stroll down Kieran Street and snap a selfie?
Post it to the @KilkennyDay Facebook page using the #KilkennyDay and #KieranStreet to be in with the chance to win even more prizes. With vouchers from 20 different Kieran Street vendors on offer there are plenty of chances to win!
Pictured are Kieran Street traders getting ready for Kilkenny Day.
Lending support to the Kells to Kabul Charity Event, Aidan O'Sullivan bought these two beautiful hand knitted dolls
