Search

12/10/2021

A win for Kilkenny: Delight as Smithwick's Experience set to reopen

Kilkenny Kilkenny

The Kilkenny People in May of this year

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

There's delight in Kilkenny this afternoon with confirmation that the city's Smithwick's Experience is set to reopen its doors next year.

Minister of State Malcolm Noonan said it was a 'huge boost' to Kilkenny and the city centre, for locals and the tourism offering.

"We are really grateful to Diageo for the positive engagement in recent months. It was a positive exercise in terms of engagement with the Chamber of Commerce and with the Vintners and others," he said.

"It's a very good outcome and we look forward to working with them and ensuring the reopening is a great success and adds to the vitality of Kilkenny. From a heritage and culture perspective, the Smithwick's name is synonymous with Kilkenny and it is really important that name is kept in the public eye."

There was shock earlier this year at the announcement to not reopen the city centre attraction. A campaign by local groups and invidivuals and backed by the Kilkenny People saw thousands of people sign petitions and make their feelings known. Today's announcement is a lift for all.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media