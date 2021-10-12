A win for Kilkenny: Delight as Smithwick's Experience set to reopen

There's delight in Kilkenny this afternoon with confirmation that the city's Smithwick's Experience is set to reopen its doors next year.

Minister of State Malcolm Noonan said it was a 'huge boost' to Kilkenny and the city centre, for locals and the tourism offering.

"We are really grateful to Diageo for the positive engagement in recent months. It was a positive exercise in terms of engagement with the Chamber of Commerce and with the Vintners and others," he said.

"It's a very good outcome and we look forward to working with them and ensuring the reopening is a great success and adds to the vitality of Kilkenny. From a heritage and culture perspective, the Smithwick's name is synonymous with Kilkenny and it is really important that name is kept in the public eye."

There was shock earlier this year at the announcement to not reopen the city centre attraction. A campaign by local groups and invidivuals and backed by the Kilkenny People saw thousands of people sign petitions and make their feelings known. Today's announcement is a lift for all.