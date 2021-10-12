BREAKING: Smithwick's Experience Kilkenny saved! Diageo confirm re-opening plans

Diageo have confirmed that their plan is to have the Smithwick’s Experience re-opened in 2022.

Company representatives made their re-opening intentions clear in a productive meeting with key local stakeholders in Kilkenny this morning.

Anthony Morrison, Chairman of Kilkenny City and County Vintner Federation, welcomed the news and thanked Diageo for listening to the people of Kilkenny.

“This is the news that the people of Kilkenny have been working and waiting for,” Morrison said.

He also paid special tribute to Billy Power who played a crucial role in mitigating the discussions.

In a statement released after the meeting, Diageo thanked all parties for their positive engagement in the negotiation process up to this point.

“We would like to sincerely thank all the parties involved for their very positive engagement in the consultation process,” the statement read.

“The discussions have been constructive and wide ranging, during which we collectively explored many options.

“We appreciate all the support we have received to date, and we are delighted to continue with these discussions as we work towards creating a viable and sustainable solution for Smithwick's Experience Kilkenny for the future.”