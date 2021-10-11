Kilkenny pub and turnkey home on the market for a steal - click for pics!

CLICK 'NEXT>' BUTTON TO TOUR PUB
MILL STREET, CALLAN, CO. KILKENNY
3 Beds, 2 Baths - €300,000
Scruffy Duffy's as it was fondly known, is steeped in the history of Callan town. Recognising the quality of the structure, the quality of the specification and the size of the site is all part of acknowledging the opportunity as well as the potential that Duffy's Bar and Lounge has to offer. Duffy's Hostelry is a well recognised establishment capable of catering for every section of the hospitality trade. Upstairs to Duffy's is a turnkey 3 bedroomed house with a large living room and kitchen/dining room. The large side access offers potential to develop further this property.
Click to end of gallery for link to full property listing!
CLICK 'NEXT>' BUTTON TO TOUR PUB
Capitulation on her way to winning at Bellewstown and the €1,000 purchase now has Sunday's €120,000 Irish EBF Auction Series Race Final as her target
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.