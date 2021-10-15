Kilkenny MUA in the FINAL of  RTÉ's GLOW UP IRELAND

After seven intense and emotional weeks, viewers witnessed another nail biting episode for the semi final of Glow Up Ireland last night. It's now down to the final three make up artists to wow the judges in the finale of RTÉ2's newest series with presenter Maura Higgins.

Who will scoop the title of the first ever winner of Glow Up Ireland, can Kilkenny take the crowning glory? Urlingford's Michael Ryan made it through to the final last night, where three MUAs will carry on another week to battle it out. With make up brushes at the ready, we will find out who will have the talent, creativity and confidence to go all the way.

Speaking to the Kilkenny People this morning Michael said "last night episode was amazing, I definitely had a stumble mid competition but I feel like I've found my feet again and I'm going into the final with new found confidence. I'm so grateful to be in the final with two amazing makeup artists who are both so different. Can't wait for everyone to see what we do next week."

With only one day’s preparation, the final trio must present a masterclass on a make up style they feel represents them to Irish industry heavyweights from around the world. The guest judges for the finale include Samantha Barry – Cork born New York based Glamour Editor-in Chief, Maria Malone Guerrba – Limerick born Essex based Illusion make up artist, Aidan Keogh – Dublin born New York based celebrity make up artist whose clients include Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber and Keilidh MUA who is returning to Glow Up Ireland to see how much the finalists have grown over the series.

For the creative brief the theme is “My Pinch Me Moment”. When Maura was revealed as presenter of Glow Up Ireland, she described the role as a “pinch me moment’ and for the finalists, this challenge could prove to be the biggest ever turning point in their own lives. The brief they are given is: Are you making the most of this moment? Drawing on inspiration from a pivotal moment in your own life, this look should demonstrate to us who you are as an artist and what you’ve learned throughout the competition.

Not to be missed, Thursday, October 21 at 21.35 on RTÉ2.