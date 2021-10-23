Breaking: Large scale garda operation underway in Kilkenny City

A large scale Garda search operation is underway in Kilkenny City.
The Kilkenny people understands that gardaí are searching a number of addresses across the city linked to an organised criminal gang involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the city. The searches follow the assault of a male in his 30’s on Wednesday afternoon in the east of the city.
A garda spokesperson declined to comment on the ongoing searches citing operational reasons.
The armed response unit along with specialist trained units and local gardaí and detectives are carrying out the searches.
