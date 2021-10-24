Taking the first steps into a new career at Castlecomer Discovery Park

Castlecomer Discovery Park is delighted to announce the second year of its Foundation Programme in Adventure Tourism, run in partnership with Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board.

The Adventure Tourism sector is estimated to be valued at €1.2 billion and is one of the fastest growing and most exciting sectors within the Irish tourism industry. Adventure tourism is a great career choice for those who love the outdoors, meeting new people, coaching and being physically active.

The programme includes Raft Building; Orienteering; Forest therapy; High Ropes Instructor Training; Bush craft; fire craft and shelter building; Archery; Nature studies and biodiversity; Team building; Canoeing; Ecology and local heritage; Bike skills and ICT skills.

Starting this November, this course will introduce participants to the skills and competencies required to work as an activity instructor working in an adventure park. It may also provide a stepping stone into working in different areas of tourism.

“Covid has given the public a new found appreciation of the outdoors, which means places like the Discovery Park continue to grow in popularity. This course is a great way for people to get a taster of what it would be like to work in an adventure tourism setting, from canoeing to mountain biking.” Jo McCarthy, Activity Manager at the Discovery Park

Learners do not need any previous formal qualification and no previous experience is required. It is particularly suitable for learners who wish to progress to employment or further education and training.

“Last year we were involved in delivering this course in partnership with the KCETB, Kilkenny Leader Partnership and Active Connections, we were so pleased with the development of the young people. As a social enterprise one of our main aims is to create jobs and we were pleased to offer two graduates a job on completion of the course” Kathy Purcell, General Manager, Discovery Park

This course is suitable for young adults in receipt of a DSP payment who would benefit from transitioning back into Education/Training in a very supported environment.

If you are a young person aged 18 – 26 and want to try something new which will develop your confidence and help you on the pathway to a career in tourism then apply at www.fetchcourses.ie using the code 332393 or contact KCETB Training Services on 056 7813014 / tsu.recruit@kilkennycarlowetb.ie