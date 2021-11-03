Kilkenny's Cartoon Saloon working on new Silly Sunday series after greenlight from WarnerMedia Kids and Family

Cartoon Saloon has seen its Silly Sundays get the go-ahead from WarnerMedia Kids and Family, with the new series currently in production in its Kilkenny studio.

It has been greenlit for the new Cartoonito preschool block on HBO Max and Cartoon Network, and in addition, RTE will also broadcast Silly Sundays in Ireland.

Created by Oscar-nominated producer Nuria González Blanco (Late Afternoon), the endearing animated series follows cousins Sonia, Hugo and Mel on fun, unexpected adventures at their family get-togethers. Silly Sundays will debut in 2023 before making its international debut in LATAM and EMEA.

The world of Silly Sundays brings us back to our family days together, when school and work are out for the week and there is nothing scheduled except spending time with family and friends.

A feel-good comedy series, full of heart and deeply rooted in familial themes, everything centers around Sonia, Hugo, Mel, Mom, Dad and Granny as they create unforgettable memories together during their weekend gatherings. The stories focus on their ups, their downs and mostly their fun times as they embrace every little moment together.

From Paul Young, Cartoon Saloon co-founder and producer: “I would like to thank WarnerMedia Kids & Family for choosing to partner with us on Silly Sundays! We are so delighted to be reunited with their talented team again for this new show that is going to be very funny and sunny, just like it’s creator Nuria Blanco. I’d like to send our very special thanks to Amy Friedman, Adina Pitt and Zia Bales for all their support and for being such believers in our work.”

Adina Pitt, Vice President, Partnerships, Acquisitions and Co-Productions for the Americas, WarnerMedia Kids and Family added: “Cartoon Saloon is an esteemed studio that masterfully approaches storytelling with love and humanity, and Silly Sundays is another great example of how the beloved studio perfectly captures the essence of family bonding.”

Nuria will direct alongside Fabian Erlinghäuser (Dorg Van Dango, Wolfwalkers, The Breadwinner). The show is developed and produced with assistance from Fís Éirean/Screen Ireland and Creative Europe.

Cartoon Saloon Brand Development will handle ancillary and merchandising and once again Cartoon Saloon will partner with Superights (Puffin Rock) for sales outside the WarnerMedia regions.

The series is currently in production at Cartoon Saloon’ studio in Kilkenny, Ireland.