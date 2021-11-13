New lights will be early Christmas present for Foulkstown

John Eardley
Foulkstown will have its new lights in time for Christmas, with Foulkstown Graveyard Committee member John Eardley welcoming the beginning of works.
"I'm welcoming the news that we are getting public lighting at last from Spring Hill on the Waterford Road to the cemetery and rugby club," he said.
"Three years ago we got the footpaths from to the rugby club and cemetery, with the promise of public lighting to follow. It is now being installed at present, and I want to thank Kilkenny County Council and the ESB.
Mr Eardly says the lights will make the area alot safer for those visiting or regularly using the road, particularly coming into the darker winter evenings. He thanked Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council Colette Byrne for her assistance with the matter.
"We are looking forward to it being lit up for Christmas," he said.
