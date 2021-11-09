BREAKING: Thick smoke billowing from near Watershed complex in Kilkenny

Thick smoke seen billowing from around the facility near the ring road this evening, as sent by readers
Thick grey smoke is billowing from the surrounds of the Watershed Leisure complex in Kilkenny City this evening.
It's believed a fire may have broken out at or close to the busy facility on Kilkenny's ring road.
Emergency services have been contacted. More as we get it.
