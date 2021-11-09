UPDATE: Fire at Kilkenny's Watershed facility brought under control

Pictures sent by readers this evening
A fire which occurred at Kilkenny's Watershed leisure complex this evening has been brought under control.
It's understood the fire broke out in the facility's health suite, which remains closed for the time being. Emergency services attended the scene, where thick grey smoke was billowing.
The Watershed has said that the incident was brought swiftly under control, and thanked the local fire service:
"Thanks to the action and organisation of our staff and the attendance of Kilkenny Fire Brigade everything was brought swiftly under control and there was no risk to anyone’s safety. The Health Suite will remain closed for the time being."
Thick smoke seen billowing from around the facility near the ring road this evening, as sent by readers
