12/11/2021

'Many great memories ' - Kilkenny captain Joey Holden steps away from intercounty game

Kilkenny Sport

Captain Joey Holden lifts the Liam MacCarthy after Kilkenny's victory in the 2015 All-Ireland final

Former Kilkenny senior hurling captain Joey Holden has announced his retirement from the intercounty game.

Holden, who led the Cats to the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2015, made his decision in the days after helping his club, Shamrocks, win their 19th senior county title.

"A great week celebrating with my club. But time now to bring an end to my time with Kilkenny," the two-time All-Ireland and All-Star (2015) winner said. "Many great memories especially the honour to represent Ballyhale and Kilkenny in lifting the Liam MacCarthy. Thanks to all who have helped along the way, now onto the next chapter."

Holden made his senior intercounty debut in 2014, helping Kilkenny win League and All-Ireland honours. With Ballyhale winning the county title that year he was nominated as captain for the Cats' 2015 campaign, which ended in glory after beating Galway in the decider.

The defender ended his intercounty career with two Celtic Crosses, five Leinster SHC medals, two National League titles and an All-Star. He has also won eight Kilkenny club titles with the Shamrocks, five Leinster titles and four All-Irelands - he will be hoping to add to those medals as James O'Connor's side are currently preparing for the provincial championships.

