Search

23 Nov 2021

Kilkenny's CluneTech win big at HR Leadership and Management awards

Kilkenny's CluneTech win big at HR Leadership and Management awards

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

CluneTech (formerly Taxback Group) was declared winner of two awards at the HR Leadership & Management Awards, held in  Dublin recently.  

Now in its seventh year, the HR Leadership & Management Awards has established itself as the benchmark for those demonstrating excellence in HR in Ireland, recognising best-in-class HR practices, teams and people. CluneTech was shortlisted in a record seven categories this year and took away two awards during the ceremony, which was held in a hybrid format this year.

Michelle Gaffney, HR Business Partner at CluneTech, was the deserving recipient of HR Manager of the Year. Nominated for her exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication, Michelle is thrilled with the recognition: 

“I am absolutely honoured to be recognised as HR Manager of the Year. As cliché as it sounds, this is something I never would have dreamt of when I started my HR Career with Taxback.  I have essentially “grown up” within this organization and Terry and the SMT have continued to believe in me every step of the way. I’m especially grateful for their support and the abundance of opportunities they have given me over the years.” 

CluneTech were also awarded Best Use of CSR in HR. This award recognises the role that their CSR programme, CluneTech Cares, plays in the company’s overall business strategy and #OneTeam culture.

Commenting on the award, Rachael O’Shea, Head of Employee Experience at CluneTech said: 

“We’re over the moon to have won Best Use of CSR in HR. This award is a huge team effort and is a reflection of our global team’s tremendous enthusiasm and passion for supporting the communities around them. Though Covid put a stop to many of our on-site CSR initiatives, we took this as an opportunity to be creative and really think outside the box, while still coming together to make a difference as #OneTeam.”

Speaking on both wins, Terry Clune, Founder and CEO of CluneTech commented: 

“We’re absolutely delighted to have won two awards at the HR Leadership and Management Awards. This result is testament to our fantastic HR Team, in particular Michelle Gaffney who was awarded HR Manager of the Year. Despite all of the challenges that Covid has presented, our team have continued to go above and beyond, and I’m immensely proud of the work that they have done, and will continue to do.”

 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media