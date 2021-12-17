Sing Christmas carols in St Mary's Cathedral for Kilkenny's Good Shepherd

The singing starts at 3.30pm, and there will be a retiring collection for The Good Shepherd Centre. All welcome
The Kilkenny Youth Orchestra is inviting singers to join it this Saturday to celebrate Christmas.
“Everyone loves Christmas Carols,” says conductor Philip Edmondson. “Come and sing all your favourites with us in
St Mary’s Cathedral.”
The singing starts at 3.30pm, and there will be a retiring collection for The Good Shepherd Centre. All are welcome.
