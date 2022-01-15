BREAKING: Check your tickets - Lotto Plus 2 jackpot won in Kilkenny!

Have you got the winning ticket?
One lucky local punter is €250,000 richer as the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot in tonight's much-anticipated draw was scooped right here in Kilkenny.
Also tonight, someone in Kilkenny has won the #Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000! #ItCouldBeYou— The Irish National Lottery (@NationalLottery) January 15, 2022
There was also one Jackpot winner of tonight's 'must-win’ National Lottery draw, worth €19.06 million, but further details on the winner and the winning county are yet to be confirmed by National Lottery HQ.
The location of the €250,000 winning Kilkenny ticket will be revealed tomorrow.
It could be you!
