Kilkenny singer/songwriter releases new single ahead of April Sounds concert

Gary O'Neill
Kilkenny’s emerging Irish singer/songwriter, Gary O’Neill is set to release his brand new single ‘Petals’ which is the first single off his Debut EP ‘For Those I’ve Missed’ which will be released a little later this spring.
The single will be released ahead of his concert at the stunning Medieval Mile Museum next month supporting the incredible Niamh Regan as part of April Sounds. The EP will be released on March 18.
Gary is a Kilkenny-born singer-songwriter and producer, whose live performances have been described as ‘intimate, honest and full of character’.
O’Neill spent his time growing up in numerous bands and finding his sound and style.
Tickets priced at €12 from rollercoasterrecordskk.com. Full proceeds from tickets go to Irish Red Cross and Unicef Ukraine appeal funds.
April Sounds takes place at St Canice’s Cathedral and the Medieval Mile Museum from April 8 to 10.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.