A life and legacy, an evening to celebrate Castlecomer's Seamus Walsh

An evening of entertainment to commemorate Seamus Walsh's life, writings and his dedication to keeping the coal mining heritage alive will take place at Castlecomer Discovery Park on April 8.

Seamus was a prolific writer, and his books “Coal in the Blood” and “In the Shadow of the Mines” documented first-hand accounts of life in the mines, and its impact on the wider community both socially and economically. A poet, Seamus creatively wove words to evocatively convey life as a miner in Castlecomer.

On April 8, to mark the first anniversary of his passing, a host of musicians and speakers will gather to celebrate Seamus. Contributors such as Martin Bridgeman, Michael Conway and Margaret McGrath amongst others will bring Seamus’s writing to life, as well as carrying on his passion to make sure that miner’s, their lives and our coal mining heritage is honoured and passed on to future generations. Music will be provided by the Castlecomer Male Voice Choir, as well as Breege Phelan, Sarah Brennan, Majella Walsh, Joe Brennan amongst others. Seamus’s family will also contribute with music and readings.

Seamus had a life-long passion to honour the men that went down below and in our focus on finding alternative energy, the hardships and health impacts of mining on those men may be forgotten. Seamus was instrumental in making the coal mining museum a reality. In a fitting tribute launching the free app “Castlecomer Museum of Mining” which makes the mining history included in our museum accessible to people from all over the world will also be launched. This project was supported by the Heritage Council.

In creating the mining museum, Seamus didn’t realise that it would also be the catalyst for creating one of Ireland’s best social enterprises, creating jobs and helping to bring some civic pride back to a town that was impacted so much from the closure of the mines.

After two challenging years, this evening will be a wonderful night of music, song and readings and a welcome celebration not just for Seamus but for the community he loved so much.

Life & Legacy, An Evening of Music & Word to Celebrate Seamus Walsh will take place on April 8 at 7pm at the Castlecomer Discovery Park Visitor Centre. It is a free event and all are welcome.