Spring series of informative talks at Threecastles in Kilkenny

Threecastles Community Hall Committee invite all to their spring series of informative talks and coffee morning as well as a movie night.

The series consists of three talks, a coffee morning and a movie night. All are welcome to the community hall on the Tulla Road for the events and to hear very interesting information as well as being able to catch up with friends and neighbours and be entertained at the ‘movie’ night.

Talks

The first talk – Fire Safety in the Home - takes place on Wednesday, March 30 at 8pm. This talk will be given by Jason Bowden, Station Officer, and other members of the Freshford Fire Brigade and will be very informative for all to stay safe at home.

Waste and Recycling at Home is the second talk on April 6 at 8pm. This talk will be given by Bernadette Moloney, Environment Awareness Officer, Kilkenny County Council.

Most are all probably recycling but we can always learn tips on how to manage our waste and recycle better to create a cleaner environment.

Magical Memories

Magical Memories at the Movies takes place on April 9 at 8.30pm. This will be a night to remember as the renowned videographer Tommy Butler, from Freshford, will show hours of footage from events, hurling matches, shows, school pantos and lots more which he has recorded over years and years.

People will enjoy recognizing familiar faces and reliving memorable events and will have an opportunity to purchase DVDs of their preferred recordings also. This is the only event that will have a charge of €5 .

Coffee Morning

The Easter Social Coffee Morning takes place on Monday, April 18 from 11am - 1pm. This is a chance for everyone to enjoy a chat and a cuppa in the Community Hall. There will also be a raffle.

Discovering the Archaeology of Threecastles is the third talk and this will be given by widely acclaimed archaeologist Coilin Ó Drisceoill, on Wednesday, May 11 at 8pm. Coilin has vast experience in successful digs both locally and nationally.

Everyone is welcome to come along to one or all of these events. Refreshments will be provided at each of the talks and at the movie night. The committee would love to see everyone attend.

For further information contact Brenda Cooper, tel 087-1369253.