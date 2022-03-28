Niamh Regan to perform during April Sounds in Kilkenny

Niamh Regan is a critically acclaimed songwriter from county Galway who will perform in Kilkenny during April Sounds.

Following her studies at UL, Regan honed her craft as a songwriter by travelling between Ireland and California, writing about her experiences along the way. As a result, her songs seamlessly weave the intimacy of the Irish lyrical tradition with the expansive breadth of American songwriters such as Karen Dalton, Stevie Nicks, and Joni Mitchell, but the resulting sound is entirely her own.

Her debut album ‘Hemet’ announced her arrival as one of the most distinctive songwriters in Ireland today. Earning nominations for both the RTE Folk Awards and the Choice Awards ‘Album of the Year’, the LP received soaring praise which led to performances on The Late Late Show, Other Voices, and La Blogothèque.

Niamh now returns with a new EP, ‘In the Meantime’, joined again by Alex Borwick on production.

‘In the Meantime’ was written while confined in the rural village Kilrickle in east Galway during the pandemic. Showcasing the very best of her intimate storytelling and remarkable knack for melody, Niamh describes the new EP as “exploring themes of acceptance, uncertainty, independence, family guilt, silence and ordinary acts of love.”

Opening with a brand-new song ‘Late Nights’ a tender, brooding song Niamh describes as being about “navigating family guilt, growing up and leaving behind little bits of yourself as you enter a new chapter of thinking”, she sings "I’m constantly trying to make you feel better” over Borwick’s gentle, shimmering production.

Niamh Regan plays the Medieval Mile Museum on Sunday, April 10 as part of April Sounds concert series with support from Kilkenny’s Gary O’ Neill.

Tickets priced at €12 including booking are available from Rollercoaster Records, Kieran Street Kilkenny. Full proceeds from tickets go to Irish Red Cross and UNICEF Ukraine emergency appeals.