Overcrowding begins to surge again at St Luke's in Kilkenny, with 35 Covid cases

28 patients waiting on trolleys in St Luke's
Trolley figures are again climbing at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny, INMO figures show.
After a very busy week last week, there appeared to be a minor easing in the overcrowding yesterday, with 13 on trolleys. Today, however, there are 28 patients waiting on a bed at the local hospital.
Yesterday, there were 35 confirmed cases of Covid-19 at St Luke's, with one of these in ICU.
CORK
Meanwhile, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has said that hospital overcrowding in Cork City is out of control.
There are 76 patients are without a bed in Cork city, with 53 patients on trolleys in Cork University Hospital and 23 patients on trolleys in the Mercy University Hospital.
