Search

29 Mar 2022

Overcrowding begins to surge again at St Luke's in Kilkenny, with 35 Covid cases

After lower figures on Monday, trolley numbers are climbing, INMO says

28 patients waiting on trolleys in St Luke's

28 patients waiting on trolleys in St Luke's

Reporter:

Sam Matthews

29 Mar 2022 12:50 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Trolley figures are again climbing at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny, INMO figures show.

After a very busy week last week, there appeared to be a minor easing in the overcrowding yesterday, with 13 on trolleys. Today, however, there are 28 patients waiting on a bed at the local hospital.

Yesterday, there were 35 confirmed cases of Covid-19 at St Luke's, with one of these in ICU.

CORK
Meanwhile, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has said that hospital overcrowding in Cork City is out of control.

There are 76 patients are without a bed in Cork city, with 53 patients on trolleys in Cork University Hospital and 23 patients on trolleys in the Mercy University Hospital.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media