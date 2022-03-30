Gynaecology waiting lists rise again at St Luke’s Hospital as government fails to tackle crisis – Funchion

The government is being urged to act urgently and end the scandal of long gynaecology waiting lists, as waiting lists have spiralled to worrying levels at St Luke’s Hospital according to Sinn Féin TD for Carlow Kilkenny Kathleen Funchion.

Figures released to Sinn Féin TD Sorca Clarke by the HSE in response to a parliamentary question show that figures have increased even further from record highs this time last year. These increases include concerning rises at St Luke’s Hospital.

Speaking today, Deputy Funchion said: “Figures released to Sinn Féin by the HSE in response to a parliamentary question reveal a shocking crisis in gynaecology waiting lists. There are currently 30,805 women waiting for a gynaecology appointment across the state. This is an increase from the 30,180 women who were waiting when I submitted the same question this time last year.

“Worryingly, this includes 470 of women on waiting lists at St Luke’s Hospital. This is up from 407 this time last year. These waiting lists were already far too high and I am alarmed that they have increased even further.

“Last year, Sinn Féin was assured by the Health Minister that these figures were so high due to the immediate response to the pandemic. I am deeply alarmed that a year later these figures have not decreased, but have in fact increased. It is clear that there is a very concerning ongoing crisis in our gynaecology waiting lists which has been continuing for far too long.

“Behind every number is a woman anxiously waiting for healthcare that she needs. Delayed appointments lead to delayed care, which can in turn lead to delayed diagnoses and delayed treatment. This is unacceptable. Women in Carlow and Kilkenny deserve better.

“Last year when this scandal first emerged, Sinn Féin urged the Health Minister to ensure that robust procedures, policies, funding and resources were put in place to address this crisis. It is clear that the Minister is not doing enough. I am once again urging him to prioritise this issue so that women in Carlow Kilkenny and across the state get the care they need.

"Sinn Féin will be raising this with the Health Minister directly in the Dáil. I am calling on the Minister to publish a plan for reducing gynaecology waiting lists specifically, including how he will address the issues affecting St Luke’s Hospital. He must ensure that services are sufficiently resourced to reduce these waiting times, as my colleague Sinn Féin Health spokesperson David Cullinane has outlined over the course of many policy documents on ending long waiting lists.

"It is not enough for the government to express surprise every year at these figures, while failing to address the problem. The time for action is now. Lip service is not good enough. We need to see a proper plan in place to address this crisis. Sinn Féin is committed to holding the government to account on this until patients see the changes that are needed."