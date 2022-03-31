Nickey Brennan announced as Age Friendly Ambassador for Kilkenny

Former GAA president and Kilkenny man Nickey Brennan has been confirmed as Kilkenny’s Age Friendly Ambassador.

The role was announced at the Annual General Meeting of Kilkenny Older People’s Council held yesterday (March 30).

It's an honorary position that has the potential to have a big impact on the Age Friendly programme. The ambassador's role is to promote the need to be age friendly, support the age friendly programme and to raise awareness of age friendly practices in County Kilkenny and nationally.

“I am honoured to be asked to be the Kilkenny Age Friendly Ambassador. Given my previous role as the Chairperson of the Kilkenny Age Friendly Alliance, I am very familiar with the work of the Alliance and also that of the Kilkenny Older Person’s Council. I look forward to supporting both groups as necessary to continue to make Kilkenny a great place to reside, especially for our older cohort of citizens," said Mr Brennan.

Chairperson of Kilkenny Age Friendly Alliance Colette Byrne has welcomed the announcement.

“We are honoured that Nickey Brennan has agreed to take up the role of Age Friendly Ambassador for Kilkenny. Nickey is no stranger to representing his county having done so successfully in a number of areas through his career. The Kilkenny Age Friendly Programme will benefit hugely from his endorsement and guidance and the Alliance looks forward to working with him over the coming years.”