'Exceptional' rise in patients with Covid at St Luke's Hospital

Like all Emergency Departments across the country St Luke’s Hospital’s Emergency Department is extremely busy with high numbers of patients attending, many of are presenting with Covid 19 and complex needs requiring admission.

There has been an exceptional rise in admission of patients with Covid-19 over the past five days. There's also been an increase in daily presentations to the acute floor.

St Luke’s Hospital regrets that patients may experience very long wait times in their AMAU/ Emergency Department. However, as always staff will prioritise the sickest patients and most urgent cases for treatment and care.

The HSE is urging members of the public to consider all available care options before attending the AMAU/ Emergency Department. There are a range of care pathways available to patients who do not need emergency care including Pharmacists, GP, and GP Out of Hours Services

Within the AMAU & Emergency Departments patients will be prioritised based on their clinical need. Hospital management urge all patients where appropriate to consult with their GP prior to attending an Emergency Department. Emergency Departments continue to deal with all medical emergencies.

Hospital management would like to thank the public for their support and understanding during this period.