Search

08 Apr 2022

Urgent appeal to help displaced Ukrainians in Kilkenny

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Flag of Ukraine

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

08 Apr 2022 4:21 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

The people of Kilkenny are being asked to support an urgent appeal for essential items to support displaced Ukrainians who have come to live in the county.

Over the last week a large number of Ukrainian refugees have arrived into Kilkenny and 200 more people are due to arrive next week.
 
Kilkenny Civil Defence is co-ordinating the effort, and everyone in Kilkenny is being asked to assist in donating urgently required items for families who are arriving with nothing but the clothes on their backs.
 
Most urgently needed are new pyjamas / nightclothes, for men, women and children of all ages and sizes.

Also needed  are  toothbrushes, toothpaste, underwear (new) and phone adaptors (so that they can keep in touch with family who have stayed in Ukraine).

Please drop any items to one of the designated collection points only, and Civil Defence will collect items and make sure they get  to the people who really need them. The collection points are located at:
1) Dunnes Kieran Street
2) Dunnes MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre
3) Supervalu and Dealz at Market Cross Shopping Centre
 
All assistance is gratefully received. 

Take a trip back in time with the Gramophone Social!

Wrap up - Met Éireann forecasts sleet and snow showers over the weekend

PICTURES: Aroi Kilkenny tasting evening goes down a treat!

Pictures by Farhan Saeed

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media