Urgent appeal to help displaced Ukrainians in Kilkenny

Flag of Ukraine
The people of Kilkenny are being asked to support an urgent appeal for essential items to support displaced Ukrainians who have come to live in the county.
Over the last week a large number of Ukrainian refugees have arrived into Kilkenny and 200 more people are due to arrive next week.
Kilkenny Civil Defence is co-ordinating the effort, and everyone in Kilkenny is being asked to assist in donating urgently required items for families who are arriving with nothing but the clothes on their backs.
Most urgently needed are new pyjamas / nightclothes, for men, women and children of all ages and sizes.
Also needed are toothbrushes, toothpaste, underwear (new) and phone adaptors (so that they can keep in touch with family who have stayed in Ukraine).
Please drop any items to one of the designated collection points only, and Civil Defence will collect items and make sure they get to the people who really need them. The collection points are located at:
1) Dunnes Kieran Street
2) Dunnes MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre
3) Supervalu and Dealz at Market Cross Shopping Centre
All assistance is gratefully received.
