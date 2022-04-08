Search

08 Apr 2022

Take a trip back in time with the Gramophone Social!

Sian Moloughney

08 Apr 2022 11:32 AM

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Fancy an old-fashioned evening of music and good company? Then go along to Fennelly's in Callan this evening for the Gramophone Social!

Today marks the launch of the Callan Energy Store and as part of the celebrations to kick it all off Fennelly's is hosting an evening of music generated by crank gramophones, not a plug in sight!

There will be music from the 1920s to the 1950s played on 78s through two handsome fully working antique gramophones. The Gramophone Social will create a listening experience from 100 years ago and bring you back in time. Not only an audio event, the gramophones provide a beautiful display in any venue, with the operator dressed to charm in traditional 1920’s style.

Jitterbug and Quickstep your night away, or just sit back and enjoy the sweet sounds of yesteryear...

Get suited and booted, put the glad rags on and get down to Fennelly’s with a bottle of your favourite tipple to enjoy and immerse yourself in an evening of nostalgia and delight! There will be gorgeous cakes, tea and speciality coffees available too!

Get your tickets on the door or in advance here: https://www.eventbrite.ie/.../gramophone-social-dance

The Callan Energy Store is a recipient of the inaugural Creative Climate Action fund, an initiative from the Creative Ireland Programme in collaboration with the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications that supports creative, cultural and artistic projects that build awareness around climate change and empower citizens to make meaningful behavioural transformations. Check out the Kilkenny People  next week to read all about the initiative in Callan!

