07 Apr 2022

Kilkenny school team progress to 'Junk Kouture' National Final

'Unvail Le Passe', by Kate Rocliff and Ailish O’Shea

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

07 Apr 2022 6:10 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Catlecomer Community School students Kate Rocliff and Ailish O’Shea will be carrying the black and amber flag to the National Final of this year's Junk Kouture competition thanks to their inspiringly designed costume.

They are the only Kilkenny team to progress to this level of the competition this year and are looking forward to the final, to be held in the 3 Arena on May 5, covered by RTÉ.

Below, Kate and Ailish explain how the inspiration for the costume came about:

"As we were thinking about recyclable materials to use for our costume, we noticed there was a lot of waste associated with lunch times in our school.

"After we investigated this further, we realized that the main items of waste in the bins were plastic utensils and plastic sandwich bags, so we decided to try to use these items as our main source material for our costume.

"Once we had collected enough sandwich bags and utensils, we started to experiment with unusual ways to manipulate this source material and to debate what would work well for the costume.

"We ended up doing lots of experiments and had great fun trying different things out before we eventually settled on the final idea.

"We are enormously proud of our dress and a huge effort went into it.

"It took a lot of time to make but we really enjoyed the time it took and the memories and fun we had along the way. We would also like to thank all the teachers that gave us all the time off class to work on our idea but especially."

