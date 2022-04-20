Breaking: Hollywood stars sign up for new movie from Kilkenny's Cartoon Saloon

Top name Hollywood stars have signed up for a new animated movie from Oscar-nominated Cartoon Saloon - unveiled today (Wednesday).

The Kilkenny-based animation studio production is set to join the ranks of original movies made for Netflix.

Directed by Nora Twomey, the voice cast includes a who's who of top young talent and acting legends - Jacob Tremblay (Room), Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things), Golshifteh Farahani, Dianne Wiest, Rita Moreno, Chris O’Dowd, Judy Greer, Alan Cumming, Yara Shahidi, Jackie Earle Haley, Mary Kay Place, Leighton Meester, Spence Moore II, Adam Brody, Charlyne Yi, Maggie Lincoln, Jack Smith with Whoopi Goldberg and Ian McShane.

My Father's Dragon is inspired by the Newbery honoured book of the same title by Ruth Stiles Gannett. It will be produced by Mockingbird Pictures and Cartoon Saloon, and released by Netflix.

From five-time Academy Award®-nominated animation studio Cartoon Saloon (The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, Wolfwalkers) and Academy Award®-nominated director Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner), comes an exquisite film inspired by the Newbery-honoured children’s book from author Ruth Stiles Gannett. Struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother, Elmer runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon who waits to be rescued. Elmer's adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime.

Director Nora Twomey said: “Our actors, animators and artists at Cartoon Saloon have worked together to craft this film, inspired by Ruth Stiles Gannett’s amazing book. We were drawn together by a desire to tell a very special tale of friendship, adventure, and true bravery. I fell in love with storytelling as a child and Netflix excels at celebrating all kinds of stories, through different styles and distinct voices. This has given me the opportunity to look through a beautiful lens and I am excited to share what I see with our audience around the world.”

My Father’s Dragon is part of Netflix’s fast growing original slate of animated features which includes Academy Award nominated The Mitchell’s vs the Machines, Aardman's Robin Robin, Klaus, Kris Pearn’s The Willoughbys, Oscar winner Glen Keane’s Over the Moon; as well as comedy Back to the Outback directed by Clare Knight and Harry Cripps, Richard Linklater’s Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood, Chris Williams’ The Sea Beast, Henry Selick’s Wendell & Wild, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Wendy Rogers’ The Magician’s Elephant, Minkyu Lee’s The Witch Boy, and Aardman sequel Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.