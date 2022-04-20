Search

20 Apr 2022

Kilkenny service station granted planning permission for extension plans

Service station in Kilkenny village lodges big extension plans

Maher's, Goresbridge, County Kilkenny

20 Apr 2022 1:37 PM

Maher's Petrol Station in Goresbridge have been granted planning permission to construct a new single storey extension, additional retail floor space and a new seating area for customers.

The popular local convenience store has also been granted permission for external alterations to the existing building and for an extension to the existing forecourt. 

Permission for a new rear access road, delivery/loading area, storage compound and all associated site works including new customer and staff car parking has also been approved.

