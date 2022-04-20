Search

20 Apr 2022

Kilkenny motorists driving over €4million worth of written off ‘zombie’ cars

Kilkenny motorists currently driving over €4million worth of ‘zombie’ cars

File Photo

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

20 Apr 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Over €4million worth of 'zombie' cars are currently being driven around Kilkenny, according to recently released data from 'MotorCheck.ie'.

A zombie car is a salvaged and/or written off vehicle imported into the Republic of Ireland from the UK but not correctly identified as insurance write offs or ex-salvage.

The company found that over 39,336 of such vehicles had been imported into the Republic of Ireland.

At today’s values, the market value of those affected is €4,400,316 in Kilkenny alone and €318million across the Republic of Ireland.  

Examples of zombie cars were found for sale both privately and on dealers’ forecourts.

Gardaí in Kilkenny seize vehicle after spotting 'creative attempt' to mislead officers

The research conducted by Motorcheck represents a potentially serious safety concern and financial liability.

Motorists are warned about this issue and the risks associated with buying a used car in the Republic of Ireland.

Despite the introduction of new Brexit linked import charges, the number of vehicles imported from the UK to the Republic of Ireland remains high.

In 2021, over 83,000 vehicles have been imported with a total of 457,000 coming across the water over the past 4 years.

In an effort to understand the prevalence of zombie vehicles amongst those being imported, MotorCheck embarked on the largest single cross border analysis of vehicles ever carried out between the Republic of Ireland and the UK. 

Historically, car history check companies have depended upon the UK’s MIAFTR database to expose cars that have been classed as a write off in the UK.

However, as the database is voluntary, and not used by all insurers, it can’t be relied upon for a definitive answer. 

Due to the weakness of the current system, it’s possible for vehicles to be repaired and exported to the used market in Ireland before the UK’s official database can be updated.

This allows unscrupulous sellers to target Irish buyers – selling directly to unsuspecting private buyers or traders at inflated prices.

Gardai appeal for witnesses to fatal crash involving four vehicles

Three historic Kilkenny sites awarded funding for conservation work

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media