16 May 2022

Lecture to take place this Friday in Freshford as part of Feile Lachtain 2022

Reporter:

Mary Cody

16 May 2022 10:57 AM

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

The history and architecture of St. Lachtain’s iconic Hiberno-Romanesque church doorway will be outlined in a lecture to be given at the church in Freshford this Friday.
The talk titled “The History and Architecture of St. Lachtain’s Church and Doorway,” the lecture will be delivered jointly by speakers Ms. Margaret Quinlan, architect for the most recent church renovation and Dr. Rachel Moss of Trinity College takes place at 7pm on May 20.
Ms. Margaret Quinlan is a conservation architect, who is in private practise and has many years of experience in historic buildings. Her practise prepared the Conservation Plan for St. Lachtain’s Church of Ireland,published in 2004, and for a range of other projects. She has co-written two volumes in the architectural heritage Advice Series published by the government.
Dr. Moss is Head of Department and Associate Professor, History of Art and Architecture at Trinity College, Dublin. She has a particular interest in medieval sculpture and was the art history expert on the St. Lachtain’s Conservation Plan team. She is editor and principal author of Medieval – Volume 1 of the RIA Art and Architecture of Ireland series.
This lecture is one of a series held throughout this year to celebrate more than
1400 years of worship on this site and to commemorate the death of St. Lachtain which occurred in the year 622 A.D. Admission is free.

