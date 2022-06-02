Glanbia staff launch bid to raise €50,000 for three charities through Glanbia 300

Glanbia Ireland employees in Kilkenny and elsewhere around the country are teaming up with family, friends and their wider network in an all-out effort to cycle, walk, run and swim 30,000km in one week and raise much-needed funds for three very worthy charities.

The Glanbia 300 fundraising drive runs from June 6 to 12. The event encourages employees to take up exercise and promotes physical well being, while raising over €290,000 for local and national charities since it first began eight years ago.

This year’s chosen charities are Focus Ireland, Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team and The Ford Counselling and Psychotherapy Centre in Wexford. Employees will up their step count throughout Glanbia 300 and the key fundraising event again this year is a group cycle from Ballyragget in Kilkenny to Wexford on Friday, June 10. The group will stay overnight in Wexford and return to Ballyragget the next day.

Jim O’Neill, Glanbia 300 spokesman, says the event helps promote health and wellbeing within the company and also delivers on Glanbia Ireland’s ‘Living Proof’ sustainability strategy commitment to supporting its employees, suppliers, customers and consumers and the communities in which they live and work.

“We’ve set some ambitious targets yet again this year. We’re asking each and every one of Glanbia’s 2,000 plus employees to cycle, walk, run, jog or swim 15 kilometres between June 6 and 12. That way, our 30,000 km target will be met.

“We’re also hoping to raise €50,000 for our chosen charities, each of which does incredible work in our communities on a local and national level. Donations can be made on iDonate and we’re asking everyone who can to dig deep.”

Niall Gaffney, Corporate Partnerships Manager, Focus Ireland said: “This is the first year we’ve partnered with Glanbia Ireland, and we are delighted to have been chosen as one of their charity partners. Focus Ireland is driven by the fundamental belief that homelessness is wrong and is entirely preventable. We work to support people who are at risk of or who are currently experiencing homelessness through 90 services across Ireland. Our support of these families, young people and children is made possible through the support we receive from companies like Glanbia Ireland - for which we are extremely grateful.”

Catherine Quinlan, Nurse Manager with Carlow-Kilkenny Homecare Team, said: “Demand for our voluntary services continues to grow and we’re very thankful to Glanbia Ireland, a company which has deep roots in this region, for choosing us. Their support raises awareness of our palliative care services for patients with cancer at all stages of their disease, as well as helping fund our service.”

Viv Rooney, Manager of The Ford Counselling and Psychotherapy Centre, said: “Our professional service is based on need and we provide Affordable Services to all. Glanbia’s assistance will help our compassionate team of professional therapists support individuals and families presenting with psychological and emotional issues in a safe and comfortable environment from our locations in Wexford town, Gorey, Enniscorthy and New Ross. This fundraiser will also help raise our profile among people of Co. Wexford who need our support.”

Donations are accepted now on: https://www.idonate.ie/ fundraiser/11435166_glanbia- 300---2022.html