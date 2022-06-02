Search

02 Jun 2022

Day out among events for National Carers Week in Carlow and Kilkenny

Family Carers Ireland Covid-19 restrictions

Family Carers Ireland

Sian Moloughney

02 Jun 2022 10:00 AM

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

National Carers Week (NCW) is beginning on June 13, running until June 19.

The aim of Carers Week is to raise awareness of family carers in our community and to acknowledge the amazing work that these carers do day-in and day-out.

Carers Week is a chance to give back to carers with online and in-person events throughout the local area, and gives Family Carers Ireland the opportunity to engage with family carers who are either unaware of our organisation or who are not availing of the carer supports available to them.

This year, along with a range of online events, we are holding multiple in-person events locally such as drawing and painting, annual carers mass, information days and a carers day out. More details can be found on our local Facebook page “Family Carers Carlow Kilkenny” or by calling the office on 056 772 1424.

