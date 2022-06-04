Limited availabilty for plein air painting in Freshford

A delightful event is planned for Freshford later this month when a local artist will host a plein air session in the heart of the village.
Visual artist Rachel Burke is facilitating the plein air event on June 12. There will be limited availability and places can be booked directly with Rachel on 087 244 4069, (max 12 participants). Materials will be provided (watercolours, paper, pencils, acrylic inks etc).
The group will meet at the green in Freshford at 11am, and set up around the green or the Millennium Park. The workshop runs untill 3pm, there will be a lunch break at 12.30pm and the group will come together again at 2.30pm to talk about the paintings. There is a marquee on green also if weather is unkind.
