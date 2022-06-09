Gardaí appeal for information on Kilkenny stabbing

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating an assault that occurred 4.15am on Tuesday just off Stephen’s Street in Kilkenny city.
The victim, a male aged 22, was making his way home along a laneway from Stephen’s St to Father Murphy Square when he alleges he was stabbed in the leg. He made his way, a short distance, to Kilkenny Garda Station.
Paramedics attended at the station and treated him for non-life threatening injuries to his leg. The injured party was taken to St Luke’s Hospital for further treatment.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area of Stephen’s St/Father Murphy Square between 4am and 5am and who might have any information or seen any persons to contact them at Kilkenny Garda Station.
