Sherry FitzGerald McCreery in Kilkenny prepare for 100k in 30 Days

The team at Sherry FitzGerald McCreery in Kilkenny are all set for 100k in 30 Days
Sherry Fitzgerald is the title sponsor of the 100km in 30 Days event which raises funds and awareness for breast cancer.
It was started in 2012 by Dundalk couple Niall and Cara Carroll who run the branch Sherry Fitzgerald Dundalk. In 2020 Cara was diagnosed with breast cancer and 100km in 30 days went to the next level. Combined with lockdown, it surpassed expectations with how big of an event it became.
In 2021, Sherry Fitz became title sponsor, All in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland. Some 38,000 people participated in 2021 - it is now an international event in 36 countries, and since 2020, €3 million has been raised.
All funds raised go to Breast Cancer Ireland for Clinical Trials Centre, research nurses, and a new fourth generation clinical trial.
This is very much a family event, for young and old. Walk, run, wheel or cycle.
