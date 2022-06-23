Search

23 Jun 2022

Glanbia Ireland fundraisers confident they’ll meet €50,000 charity target

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Glanbia 300 cyclists pictured before they left Ballyragget for Wexford for the 300km fundraising cycle.. Picture: Patrick Browne

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

23 Jun 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Glanbia Ireland cyclists who took part in the two day Glanbia 300 fundraising cycle are working hard to meet their €50,000 target and have thanked everyone who donated to the appeal to date.

The Carlow-Kilkenny Homecare Team, Focus Ireland and  The Ford Counselling and Psychotherapy Centre in Wexford are this year’s three chosen charities for Glanbia 300, an initiative which also saw the company’s employees come together in an effort to cycle, walk, run and swim 30,000 km in one week.

The cycling group left Ballyragget in Kilkenny for Wexford on Friday, June 10, overnighted in Wexford and returned to Ballyragget the next day. Anyone who would like to contribute to the worthy cause can still donate on iDonate https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11435166_glanbia-300---2022.html

 

Jim O’Neill, Cycle organiser and Chief Operating and Consumer Officer with Glanbia Ireland said Cycle 300 started out as a conversation eight years ago between a few employees who were into cycling and general fitness. “Glanbia 300 is very important and to date, we’ve given back €290,000 to charity. We’re very proud of what we have achieved. We’ve brought lots of people together and its not just good for our fitness, we’ve also raised needed funds for well-deserving charities.”

Permission refused for housing development in County Kilkenny town

Niall Gaffney of Focus Ireland said funds raised locally stay locally. “The funds from this event will be used for our aftercare service in Wexford. We have a service in Wexford for people leaving state care at 18 years of age. They are at a higher risk of homelessness because they don’t have a support structure in place. This aftercare service helps them make the transition to independent living and equips them with the tools they need to thrive in their lives.”

Ciara O’Rourke, Quality Grading Specialist in Belview, was taking part for the second year. “I’ve always been active so when the opportunity came up to get involved, I was probably the first one to sign up. I was very eager. It encouraged me to focus on my health and fitness with the Glanbia community. We have had incredible support from the entire Glanbia community, our friends and families,” she said.

Junior joy as Graig battle to the title

Graignamanagh 2-10 Piltown 1-12

Kieran Fitzgerald, Belview Site Manager, said: “A key element of our Living Proof sustainability strategy is creating a connection between the business and its people. This is a prime example of this with people involved in fundraising, volunteering, cycling and giving back to the community. The charity element is great – they are all charities that work in the community and in the region and it’s great to be giving back.”

 

Pictures: Great night at KCAT's end of year show in Callan

Click to see pictures by Harry Reid

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media