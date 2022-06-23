Glanbia Ireland fundraisers confident they’ll meet €50,000 charity target

Glanbia Ireland cyclists who took part in the two day Glanbia 300 fundraising cycle are working hard to meet their €50,000 target and have thanked everyone who donated to the appeal to date.

The Carlow-Kilkenny Homecare Team, Focus Ireland and The Ford Counselling and Psychotherapy Centre in Wexford are this year’s three chosen charities for Glanbia 300, an initiative which also saw the company’s employees come together in an effort to cycle, walk, run and swim 30,000 km in one week.

The cycling group left Ballyragget in Kilkenny for Wexford on Friday, June 10, overnighted in Wexford and returned to Ballyragget the next day. Anyone who would like to contribute to the worthy cause can still donate on iDonate https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11435166_glanbia-300---2022.html

Jim O’Neill, Cycle organiser and Chief Operating and Consumer Officer with Glanbia Ireland said Cycle 300 started out as a conversation eight years ago between a few employees who were into cycling and general fitness. “Glanbia 300 is very important and to date, we’ve given back €290,000 to charity. We’re very proud of what we have achieved. We’ve brought lots of people together and its not just good for our fitness, we’ve also raised needed funds for well-deserving charities.”

Niall Gaffney of Focus Ireland said funds raised locally stay locally. “The funds from this event will be used for our aftercare service in Wexford. We have a service in Wexford for people leaving state care at 18 years of age. They are at a higher risk of homelessness because they don’t have a support structure in place. This aftercare service helps them make the transition to independent living and equips them with the tools they need to thrive in their lives.”

Ciara O’Rourke, Quality Grading Specialist in Belview, was taking part for the second year. “I’ve always been active so when the opportunity came up to get involved, I was probably the first one to sign up. I was very eager. It encouraged me to focus on my health and fitness with the Glanbia community. We have had incredible support from the entire Glanbia community, our friends and families,” she said.

Kieran Fitzgerald, Belview Site Manager, said: “A key element of our Living Proof sustainability strategy is creating a connection between the business and its people. This is a prime example of this with people involved in fundraising, volunteering, cycling and giving back to the community. The charity element is great – they are all charities that work in the community and in the region and it’s great to be giving back.”