Permission refused for housing development in County Kilkenny town

Planning permission has been refused for a proposed housing development in Thomastown, County Kilkenny.
Five apartments were planned to be located on a site at Mill Street in the town.
Permission was also sought to retain a partially complete two storey structure and to complete and extend the two storey structure to form a two-bed semi-detached dwelling.
The proposed development would've consisted of works 'within the curtilage' of a protected structure, namely 'The Coach House'.
Other features of the submitted planning application for the five apartments included a new pedestrian access point, private open space for each apartment, a communal amenity open space, a bin store enclosure and bicycle parking.
Boundary treatments, landscaping and a proposed connection to existing services were also envisaged alongside all associated site works.
The decision to refuse planning permission was made by Kilkenny County Council on June 15, 2022.
The Treacy Family at KCAT: Stella and Tommy McGowan with Fran, Tom and Carol Treacy. PICTURE: HARRY REID
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.