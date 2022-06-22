Search

23 Jun 2022

Permission refused for housing development in County Kilkenny town

Permission refused for housing development in County Kilkenny town

Christopher Dunne

22 Jun 2022 5:12 PM

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Planning permission has been refused for a proposed housing development in Thomastown, County Kilkenny.

Five apartments were planned to be located on a site at Mill Street in the town.

Permission was also sought to retain a partially complete two storey structure and to complete and extend the two storey structure to form a two-bed semi-detached dwelling.

The proposed development would've consisted of works 'within the curtilage' of a protected structure, namely 'The Coach House'.

Other features of the submitted planning application for the five apartments included a new pedestrian access point, private open space for each apartment, a communal amenity open space, a bin store enclosure and bicycle parking.

Boundary treatments, landscaping and a proposed connection to existing services were also envisaged alongside all associated site works.

The decision to refuse planning permission was made by Kilkenny County Council on June 15, 2022.

