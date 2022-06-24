Search

Suspected case of Foot and Mouth Disease a concern

IFA: 'Keep the disease off the island of Ireland'

Sian Moloughney

24 Jun 2022

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

IFA Animal Health Chairman TJ Maher said the suspected case of Foot and Mouth disease on a pig farm in Norfolk in England is a concern.

 

He said UK authorities are actively investigating the incident. As is normal, they have set up a temporary control zone around the farm.

 

He said it’s hoped Foot and Mouth disease is not confirmed on the farm and further information to clarify the situation is expected over the course of the day.

 

“It’s critical the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and his officials are in close contact with their counterparts in Northern Ireland should the case be confirmed. We must have an all-island approach to keeping the disease off the island,” he said.

