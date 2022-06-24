Suspected case of Foot and Mouth Disease a concern

File pic
IFA Animal Health Chairman TJ Maher said the suspected case of Foot and Mouth disease on a pig farm in Norfolk in England is a concern.
He said UK authorities are actively investigating the incident. As is normal, they have set up a temporary control zone around the farm.
He said it’s hoped Foot and Mouth disease is not confirmed on the farm and further information to clarify the situation is expected over the course of the day.
“It’s critical the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and his officials are in close contact with their counterparts in Northern Ireland should the case be confirmed. We must have an all-island approach to keeping the disease off the island,” he said.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.