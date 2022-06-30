Search

30 Jun 2022

EuroMillions €22,833 win remains unclaimed - ticket bought in Carlow

Time is running out to claim!

Kilkenny

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

30 Jun 2022 10:27 AM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

The National Lottery continues to appeal to EuroMillions players in Carlow to check their tickets from the Friday 15th April draw as a Match 5 prize worth €22,833 remains unclaimed.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Wednesday 13th April at Hickson’s SuperValu on Bridge Street in Tullow, Co. Carlow.

 

As ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize, this means that the claim deadline for this Match 5 prize is close of business on Thursday 14th July.

 

The winning numbers from the Friday 15th April draw were: 06, 24, 30, 32, 48 and the lucky stars were 05 and 06.

 

Boil Water Notice issued for communities on Kilkenny border

A National Lottery spokesperson has urged all EuroMillions players who may have purchased their tickets at Hickson’s SuperValu to check their tickets very carefully as someone has a ticket now worth €22,833.

 

“With just over two weeks to go until the claim deadline for the outstanding Match 5 prize worth €22,833, we are appealing to all of our EuroMillions players in the Tullow area to check their old tickets extra carefully. A EuroMillions player who purchased their ticket for the Friday 15th April draw at Hickson’s SuperValu on Bridge Street in Tullow, Co. Carlow has a ticket now worth €22,833.”

 

Kilkenny's Michael Duggan takes to Croke Park skies for 88th birthday

“Thursday 14th July is the last date to claim this prize so it’s important to check those old tickets immediately. We would advise the winner to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team as soon as possible on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”

 

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2021 alone, €289 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.

 

Pictures: Fantastic day out at Ballyfoyle Agricultural Show

Click to see pictures by Harry Reid

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media