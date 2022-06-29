Search

29 Jun 2022

Boil Water Notice issued for communities on Kilkenny border

Irish Water

Irish Water have issued a boil water notice for Mullinahone

Sian Moloughney

29 Jun 2022 4:47 PM

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Irish Water have issued a  Boil Water Notice for Mullinahone and other communities close to the South Kilkenny border served by the Fethard Regional Water Treatment Plant.

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive, Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are issuing a Boil Water Notice with immediate effect to protect the health of consumers supplied by the Fethard Public Water Supply.

The notice has been put in place due to issues at the Fethard Regional Water Treatment Plant, affecting the treatment and disinfection process.

The notice affects approximately 6,700 people in Cloneen, Mullinahone, Drangen, Killenaule, Moyglass, Ballinure, Ballinunty, Glengoole, Gortnahoo and surrounding areas.

 For customers who wish to check if their property is on the Boil Water Notice, please go to the Irish Water website and enter the property’s Eircode. Customers can also call the customer care helpline on 1800 278 278.

The Fethard town area is not under this Boil Water Notice as it is supplied from an adjacent supply. 

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council continue to work to rectify the issues at the water treatment plant with a view to lifting the notice as quickly and as safely as possible. In the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water will receive direct communication on this Boil Water Notice.

Irish Water’s Pat Duggan said: “Public health is our number one priority and we appreciate the impact that this notice will have on the community supplied by the Fethard Water Treatment Plant. However, the restriction has been put in place to protect our consumers. Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are working tirelessly to resolve the issues affecting the plant and lift the boil water notice early as it is safe to do so.

“Customers in Cloneen, Mullinahone, Drangen, Killenaule, Moyglass, Ballinure, Ballinunty, Glengoole, Gortnahoo and surrounding areas must boil their water before drinking, preparing food, etc. However, customers in the Fethard town area are not under a Boil Water Notice as they are supplied by an adjacent supply. If anyone is unsure if the notice impacts on their residence or business, they can go to the Irish Water website and input your Eircode. The Irish Water customer care team are also available on 1800-278 278.”

In line with HSE COVID-19 advice and the requirement for frequent hand washing, Irish Water advises that the water remains suitable for this purpose and boiling the water is not required.

Vulnerable customers are reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled.

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking;

Drinks made with water;

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating;

Brushing of teeth;

Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken:

Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads);

Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling;

Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink;

Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water;

Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na' is not greater than 200mg per litre. If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated.

Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.

Irish Water is working closely with Tipperary County Council to lift the notice as soon as it is safe to do so. Updates will be available on the Water Supply Updates section on water.ie, on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278. Further information in relation to the Boil Water Notice is available from https://www.water.ie/ water-supply/water-quality/ boil-water-notice/

Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.

