Belview's Port of Waterford Company welcome delegation from Port of Amsterdam

Represents of the Port of Amsterdam and Port of Waterford - see below for caption
The Port of Waterford Company in Belview recently hosted a delegation from Port of Amsterdam and Samskip.
Waterford and Amsterdam are connected by Samskips weekly ‘load on – load off’ container service between the two ports.
Pictured at the business development meeting is (from left to right): Frank Ronan, Chief Executive, Port of Waterford; Mark Hoolwerf, Deputy Director, Port of Amsterdam International; Richard Archer, Regional Director – Ireland, Samskip; Michael van Toledo, General Manager, TMA Logistics, Amsterdam; Thijs Goumans, Trade Manager – Ireland, Samskip; Daan van Veltzen, Commercial Manager, Port of Amsterdam and Derek Madigan, Terminal/ Business Development Manager, Port of Waterford.
