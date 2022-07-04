Search

04 Jul 2022

Summer book amnesty at Kilkenny libraries!

Kilkenny

Summer book amnesty at Kilkenny libraries!

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

04 Jul 2022 5:30 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

This summer, Kilkenny County Council Library Service are calling on everyone to declutter their homes and return any old library books they find!


You can bring your old library books back to the desk or to the book bins in any Kilkenny libraries or talk to the librarians if you have lost books, and they will get your card reactivated!


A book amnesty benefits everyone - The library gets books back, which means they don’t need to order new items to replace lost ones, and other people can then enjoy the returned books. It also allows everyone to get their membership back on track, and get a new library card if you need one!

Thomastown farm hosts launch of DairyBeef500 campaign


“We know most people are embarrassed to come back to visit us if they have lost books, or have very overdue books at home, but we would be thrilled to have our old members back in,” says County Librarian, Josephine Coyne.
“We have a new library system in place now, so this gives us and our borrowers the opportunity to start fresh!”


Libraries are no longer just places to borrow books or study – they are also creative and engaging community centres where people can gather, make friends, relax, join a workshop and enjoy socialising with their local community.
The local public library has also become a key technology hub in the community as people use the free internet and wifi service, and access a range of services online such as training courses, language courses, eBooks and eMagazines.


Libraries also run bookclubs, knitting groups, card making, and many other workshops and classes throughout the year.
To join for free, just call into your local library, bring photo ID and proof of address.
To find out more, visit your nearest branch, or see www.kilkennylibrary.ie

'An awful lot in the community' - People showing early symptoms of Covid-19 urged to stay at home

Tánaiste turns first sod for Kilkenny Cheese plant

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media