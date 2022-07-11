Gardaí appeal for assistance following incident in Graignmanagh

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to an incident on Saturday morning.
A business owner arrived at his premises to find that a sign, outside his premises had been set on fire.
The sign was smouldering when the owner arrived at 6.30am.
The premises is on Borris Road, Graignamanagh.
Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Graignamanagh.
