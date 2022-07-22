Tributes paid on the death of Freeman of Kilkenny City and TD, Kieran Crotty

Tributes have been paid to the late Kieran Crotty, Freeman of Kilkenny City who served for over twenty years as a TD for the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency.

Kieran Crotty passed away earlier today. He is survived by his wife Margaret, son Pat and daughters, Angela, Hillary, Margaret and Mary and brothers Pat, Bernard, Fr. Jim and Michael and his sisters Patricia and Nuala.

Kieran Crotty represented Fine Gael and served for over twenty years as TD. He was first elected to the 19th Dáil at the 1969 General Election, succeeding his father, Patrick Crotty who was a TD for the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency from 1948 to 1959. He was re-elected six times at the 1973, 1977,1981, 1982 and 1987 general elections. During this time he also served as Chairman of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Part from 1977 to 1987.

[The late Kieran Crotty pictured at the 1982 general election]

Kieran Crotty was elected to Kilkenny Corporation on June 28, 1967 where he served as a member under 1968 until 1998 when he retired from politics. During this time as councillor, Kieran Crotty was elected Mayor of Kilkenny for six terms.

Kieran Crotty was also elected to Kilkenny County Council on June 26, 1967 and served for 32 years until June 1999, During his time as a county councillor he also served as Cathaoirleach from June 1981 to June 1982.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Pat Fitzpatrick paid tribute to Mr Crotty and described him as 'a public representative who transcended all parties' and who 'made a huge contribution to Kilkenny'.

The monthly meeting of Kilkenny County Council, which was due to be held this afternoon, has been adjourned as a mark of respect.

Kieran Crotty was a founder member of the Keep Kilkenny Beautiful Committee and the work of the committee contributed to the many awards achieved by Kilkenny in the National Tidy Towns competition, including achieving overall National Tidy Town awards in 1985 and 2014.

Kieran Crotty was awarded Freeman of Kilkenny City in 2015.

President of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce, Brian Keyes also paid tribute to the late Mr Crotty.

"On behalf of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce, I extend our sincere condolences to the Crotty family on the death of Kieran. He was held in the utmost esteem by the Kilkenny business community. The family bakery is remembered fondly by generations of Kilkenny people.

"He was always for Kilkenny's best interests, and served the community as a councillor and TD for decades. He has received many deserved honours over the years, including Freeman of the City and will always be remembered as a champion of Kilkenny city and county. We extend in particular our sympathies to his wife Margaret, his son Pat, a former President of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce and daughters Marty, Margaret, Angela and Hilary."