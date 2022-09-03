Kilkenny's Cois Nore to host talk on 'Talking to Children about Cancer'

Cois Nore in Kilkenny
Cois Nore in Kilkenny is to host a talk coming up on September 13 titled ‘Talking to Children about Cancer'.
The talk, in the Ormonde Hotel, aims to provide clarity on a challenging conversation faced by parents and other caregivers.
About this event
7pm Welcome – Bill Cuddihy (Chairperson, Cois Nore Cancer Support Service);
7.10pm Talking to Children about Cancer – Pat Wilson: Pat has over 30 years experience in the field of counselling and psychotherapy. Recently retired, Pat was based at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and was a volunteer at KBS.
She has been involved with the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team since it’s foundation in 1987. Pat is an accredited clinical supervisor, tutor and facilitator. Pat has a special interest in dealing with children and families dealing with all types of loss. Pat was a senior tutor on the Irish Hospice Foundations post grad course on ‘Children and Loss’ accredited by the Royal College of Surgeon’s in Ireland.
8pm Cois Nore Children’s Service – Mags Bowen: Mags is an accredited psychotherapist and cross profession supervisor who has practiced as a Psychotherapist for 11 years. She holds a Masters in Child & Adolescent Psychotherapy and is a Professional Group Facilitator. She has a particular interest in providing children's services, which she implemented as Cancer Support Centre Manager in Kilkenny. Mags is currently on the Board of Management at the Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre
8.20pm Q&A;
8.30pm Closing – Mary Dolan (Manager, Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre);
8.35pm Close. Tea and coffee and biscuits.
