Search

03 Sept 2022

Kilkenny's Cois Nore to host talk on 'Talking to Children about Cancer'

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Cois Nore in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

03 Sept 2022 5:59 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Cois Nore in Kilkenny is to host a talk coming up on September 13 titled ‘Talking to Children about Cancer'.

The talk, in the Ormonde Hotel, aims to provide clarity on a challenging conversation faced by parents and other caregivers.

About this event
7pm Welcome – Bill Cuddihy (Chairperson, Cois Nore Cancer Support Service);

7.10pm Talking to Children about Cancer – Pat Wilson: Pat has over 30 years experience in the field of counselling and psychotherapy. Recently retired, Pat was based at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and was a volunteer at KBS.

She has been involved with the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team since it’s foundation in 1987. Pat is an accredited clinical supervisor, tutor and facilitator. Pat has a special interest in dealing with children and families dealing with all types of loss. Pat was a senior tutor on the Irish Hospice Foundations post grad course on ‘Children and Loss’ accredited by the Royal College of Surgeon’s in Ireland.

8pm Cois Nore Children’s Service – Mags Bowen: Mags is an accredited psychotherapist and cross profession supervisor who has practiced as a Psychotherapist for 11 years. She holds a Masters in Child & Adolescent Psychotherapy and is a Professional Group Facilitator. She has a particular interest in providing children's services, which she implemented as Cancer Support Centre Manager in Kilkenny. Mags is currently on the Board of Management at the Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre

8.20pm Q&A;

8.30pm Closing – Mary Dolan (Manager, Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre);

8.35pm Close. Tea and coffee and biscuits.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media