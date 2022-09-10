ALERT: Multiple road closures in Kilkenny City tomorrow for Rás na mBan

To facilitate Stage 5 (Individual Time Trial) of Rás na mBan Cycle Race on Sunday September 11, the following roads in Kilkenny City will be closed to traffic from 8am to 11am:
The Parade, Castle Road, Bennettsbridge Road (outbound only to Canal Walk), Canal Walk, Rose Inn Street, with the race finishing back at Kilkenny Castle.
Stage 6 (Kilkenny Criterium Race) will also take place on Sunday September 11, with the following roads in Kilkenny City closed to traffic from 11am to 4pm:
The Parade, Castle Road, Nuncio Road, Waterford Road (from the roundabout at Nuncio Road to Upper Patrick’s Street), Upper Patrick Street and High Street (no access from Parade Junction).
No local access during race time.
Please come out and enjoy the spectacle that is Rás na mBan, now in its third year in Kilkenny.
