Search

10 Sept 2022

ALERT: Multiple road closures in Kilkenny City tomorrow for Rás na mBan

ALERT: Road closure in Kilkenny City tomorrow for the Rás na mBan Cycle Race

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Sept 2022 9:52 AM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

To facilitate Stage 5 (Individual Time Trial) of Rás na mBan Cycle Race on Sunday September 11, the following roads in Kilkenny City will be closed to traffic from 8am to 11am:

The Parade, Castle Road, Bennettsbridge Road (outbound only to Canal Walk), Canal Walk, Rose Inn Street, with the race finishing back at Kilkenny Castle.

Stage 6 (Kilkenny Criterium Race) will also take place on Sunday September 11, with the following roads in Kilkenny City closed to traffic from 11am to 4pm:

Kilkenny receive eight nominations on PwC All-Star selection

The Parade, Castle Road, Nuncio Road, Waterford Road (from the roundabout at Nuncio Road to Upper Patrick’s Street), Upper Patrick Street and High Street (no access from Parade Junction).

No local access during race time.

Please come out and enjoy the spectacle that is Rás na mBan, now in its third year in Kilkenny.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media