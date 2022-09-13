Search

13 Sept 2022

Phelan welcomes investment in four Kilkenny communities

Funding of €94,500 to be shared among four communities across Kilkenny

John Paul Phelan

Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan welcomes investment in four Kilkenny communities

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

13 Sept 2022 12:00 PM

Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan, has welcomed investment in four communities across Kilkenny, improvements which will help boost safety in each area.

“The funding, announced by Minister Heather Humphreys, includes €50,000 for Kilmogue Dolmen Access Road Improvement. The grant to help meet the cost of paving the existing road, providing passing bays, a paved parking area and replacing  existing signage.

“Tullahought Community Development Ltd gets €16,200. This will help provide tarmac surfacing, a viewing point, improvements to the Village Car Park, Loop Walk Trailhead and Wildlife Zone.

“Muckaleee Public Lighting benefits to the tune of just over €22,000. This investment will help in the provision of public lighting from the community creche to St Brendan’s National School.

“And finally, €6,300 is being provided to hard-working Windgap Tidy Towns for public lighting at the lake area car park and upper village. All of these investments will be of great benefit to each community and are warmly welcomed,” Deputy Phelan said.

Also welcoming the funding was Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Pat Fitzpatrick.

He particularly welcomed the funding being provided for public lighting in Muckalee, stating that its benefits include public safety and creating a nicer village feel in the community.

"Funding announcements such as these make a huge difference to the communities they are announced for and that cannot be understated," he added.

